Woman shot dead at Joburg shopping centre

A 48-year-old woman was shot dead during an attempted hijacking at a shopping centre in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg, on Friday evening.



According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, a search was underway for the unknown suspects.

"A case of attempted hijacking and murder has been opened," Peters said.

"The deceased and her husband had made a stop at one of the shops at the centre when they were accosted by three males travelling in a white BMW with unknown registration plates.

"The suspects allegedly fired shots and the woman was struck and subsequent to that, declared dead on the scene."

The perpetrators fled the scene in the BMW.

According to TimesLive, the woman was reportedly the daughter of Reverend Tony Simpson of the Nederduitsche Hervormde Kerk van Afrika.

"May the grace and comfort of the Lord carry them in this crisis time," the church said in a post on Facebook.

Peters has appealed to the public for assistance in tracking down the suspects.

"The police are appealing to anyone who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police by calling the Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or by sending a tip-off on the MySAPS app."