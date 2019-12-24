 

Woman shot dead at Killarney Mall

2019-12-24 15:56

Canny Maphanga

The police is said to be on the scene at Killarney Mall where the incident took place. (File photo: News24)

A woman has been shot and killed during a domestic dispute at Killarney Mall.

"There was a shooting. At this stage we believe it was a domestic dispute," security company, Vision Tactical spokesperson Yaseen Theba told News24 on Tuesday.

The man allegedly shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

"He entered the store in the mall where she was working, an argument ensued. He then pushed her into the store room, shot her and then shot himself," Theba explained.

Stores around the scene have since been closed, but the rest of Killarney Mall is still trading

Gauteng Police have since opened a case of murder and suicide.

"Preliminary reports from the scene reveal that a man whose age is estimated between 40 and 45, walked into a shoe-and-bag store at the mall where there were two employees; he introduced himself to the one employee and then requested to speak in private to the second employee whom he had claimed was his wife.

"The man and woman allegedly then moved to a private space and within no time gunshots were heard," Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on Tuesday.

Paramedics declared both dead shortly after arriving on the scene.

Police have recovered the firearm that suspect allegedly used to kill the woman and himself.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  

