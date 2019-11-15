 

Woman shot dead in Bramley hijacking, car recovered in Alex

2019-11-15 16:40

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police are on the hunt for a group of men who killed a woman during a hijacking in Bramley, north of Johannesburg, on Friday morning.

The incident happened at around 06:00 when the men pounced on the woman while she was driving her white Kia Rio on Cunning and Dublin roads, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said. 

The woman was an employee working in the finance department at Emer-G-Med ambulance services, the company's Chief Operating Officer, Jurgen Kotze said.

"[She] was on her way to work at the time of the incident," Kotze told News24. 

In a graphic video which has gone viral on social media, a white vehicle in which the woman is travelling in is seen approaching a traffic light.

When the vehicle comes to a stop, four men are seen approaching it, pointing firearms. It seems the victim tried to flee before they shoot her. The men then drag her out the car before fleeing with it.   

Makhubela said the vehicle was recovered on 6th Avenue street in Alexandra, less than 3 kilometres away from the scene of the crime. 

The suspects are still at large. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South Africans returning from abroad shocked to learn SAA cancelled flights due to strike

2019-11-15 16:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Luyanda Botha pleads guilty, sentenced to life for Uyinene Mrwetyana rape, murder
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parow 17:57 PM
Road name: Giel Basson Drive

Dunoon 17:32 PM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Thursday 2019-11-14 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 