A woman was shot dead and a man wounded at a shop in Berea, Durban, on Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the Warwick Taxi rank on Canongate road, Netcare911 said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult female was shot dead and an adult male had sustained a gunshot wound and was left in a critical condition," spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

"The patient was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and once stabilised was rapidly transported to hospital for further treatment.

"Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and will form the subject of a police investigation who were on scene," Herbst said.

