Woman shot dead while jogging in Marlboro Gardens

A woman in her 30s was shot dead while jogging in Marlboro Gardens, Johannesburg on Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting took place around 06:00 at the intersection of Zinnia Drive and Aloe Crescent, said Sandringham police spokesperson Captain Mohlaume Mamabolo.

Detectives were probing what led to the shooting.

No one has been arrested.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the woman's body on the pavement.

She had been shot in the chest and abdomen.

"Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing more could be done for her and she was declared dead."

