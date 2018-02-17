 

Woman stabbed and robbed whilst taking a walk on the beach with her family

2018-02-17 22:44

Alex Mitchley

NSRI. (Denzil Maregele, Gallo Images, File)



Pretoria – A woman was stabbed on Noordhoek Beach in the small town of Kommetjie in the Western Cape whilst taking a walk with her husband and daughter on Saturday morning.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the family was accosted by a man who robbed them of their personal belongings and stabbed the wife as they were walking along the beach at 08:00.

NSRI Kommetjie station commander Ian Klopper said the NSRI medical crew was dispatched to a security guard hut where the family were seeking assistance after the ordeal.

"NSRI medics treated the female (the mom) for a head laceration believed to have been sustained by a knife stabbing and CMR (Cape Medical Response), the SA Police Services, TMNP (Table Mountain National Park) rangers, Kommetjie Neighbourhood Watch and Fidelity Guards were activated," said Klopper in a statement.

"The patient was taken into the care of CMR paramedics and transported to hospital by a CMR ambulance in a stable condition and the dad and his daughter were not injured."

Police are investigating the robbery and assault.

