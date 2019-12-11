 

Woman stabbed to death in KZN shopping mall parking lot

2019-12-11 16:12

Canny Maphanga, Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a case of murder after a woman was stabbed in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Wood Road, Montclair, on Tuesday. 

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, a 33-year-old woman was stabbed by a "known suspect" around 12:30. 

She sustained multiple stab wounds to the body.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene, Gwala said.

He was expected to appear in court soon.

In a statement on Tuesday, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: "Rescue Care Paramedics together with Blue Security arrived on the scene to find a doctor assisting the injured lady lying in the car park of a local mall. She had sustained multiple stab wounds to her upper body and was in a critical condition."

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
