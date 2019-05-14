 

Woman survives horror attack after husband stabbed to death on Bonnievale farm

2019-05-14 12:59

Jenni Evans

A Bonnievale woman managed to escape with her life after her husband was stabbed to death in an attack on their farm on Monday night.

"Four armed suspects attacked a couple, both 55, in their residence and held them hostage," said Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

"The female victim who sustained a stab wound managed to escape and alerted police.

"The body of her husband was later discovered approximately 200m from the house."

Bonnievale is about 180km east of Cape Town in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape synod of the Dutch Reformed Church reported online in Kerbode that the couple - Tool and Liezel Wessels - had been about to leave for choir practice when they were attacked.

AfriForum's head of community safety, Ian Cameron, tweeted that Liezel Wessels also had boiling water poured over her.

According to Cameron, the house was ransacked and the firearm safe was missing.

Liezel Wessels works at a well known wine company. The company declined to comment. 

