 

Woman thrown off plane for allegedly calling pilot the K-word

2018-06-17 15:57

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

A woman was reportedly removed from a Kulula flight on Friday evening, after another passenger heard her call the pilot the K-word.  

Nadine Watkins, who was on the fight, tweeted that the plane had turned back to O.R Tambo, after an "unsavoury passenger called the captain the K-word."

"Our flight might be 10 minutes late, but as South Africans we can't allow this type of behaviour to continue," she tweeted.

Elaborating on the incident in a follow up tweet, Watkins said the woman had apparently been on her hone with her boyfriend, and the passenger sitting next to her had overheard her calling the pilot the K-word.

"He alerted the flight attended (sic) before lift off and they got security to remove her," she said.

Kulula spokesperson, William Smook confirmed an incident had taken place.

"We can confirm that there was an incident involving a passenger aboard one of our flights. We're investigating it. We don't tolerate discrimination in any form."

"Our crew are entitled to do their jobs without verbal abuse,"  he said.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Toddler among 5 people killed after vehicle overturns outside Vaalwater

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
The dying hours of Ramadan: Malmesbury mosque buries murdered worshippers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:22 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 