Woman tied to hospital chair: Staff banned from interacting with patients after 'brutal' pictures go viral

A woman was bound to a chair and forced to lie on the ground. (Twitter)

The Health Department has banned staff involved in tying a woman to a chair at Gauteng's Mamelodi Hospital from any interaction with patients.

The directive follows an initial investigation on Thursday into the incident the department described as "brutal".

"At face value, it appears that the patient was ill-treated and the standard operating procedure was not followed to the letter," said a joint statement by newly-minted Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Their responses follows pictures made public of the woman, reported to be in her 70's, tied to a chair and forced to lie on the ground at the hospital.

WATCH: Elderly woman injured after care worker pushes her to the ground

Earlier Gauteng health department spokesperson Lesemang Matuka said the department was made aware of it on Thursday morning.

He said that fresh into their new terms of office, Mkhize and Masuku wanted answers immediately on what happened to the woman.

A post on social media by the best friend of the woman's daughter stated that hospital staff had allegedly tied her to the chair.

She was allegedly forced to lie on a cold floor since Tuesday night, ignored by nursing staff.

Due to the blue binding around her wrists, she is lying on the ground under a chair with the top part of her body slightly elevated.

The department contacted the hospital on Thursday morning.

Masuku went to the hospital in the afternoon.

"The MEC visited the hospital to demand answers from the hospital management and also to give support to the patient and ensure that she receives quality care," said Masuku and Mkhize in a joint statement.

"We must maintain [the] dignity of our patients and our officials should maintain [a] high level of professionalism.

"Both the Minister and the MEC have instructed that a full investigation be carried out and that officials who were involved in this incident should not be allowed to interact with the patients. Consequence management should be implemented with immediate effect."

The ministry said sub-standard care would not be tolerated.

