Woman who allegedly hired four hitmen to kill her husband appears in court

The suspect admitted to police she hired four men to kill her husband.(Getty Images)

A woman accused of hiring four men to kill her husband made her second appearance in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. The four men she allegedly hired, appeared alongside her.

According to police spokesperson Constable Media Khoza, Nonhlanhla Matiwane, 41, confessed on Monday to the police, saying she had taken part in the murder of her husband Sibusiso Mthombothi, 42.

Khoza said Matiwane allegedly promised the four men R80 000 each from Mthombothi's life insurance policy payout, if they killed him.

The alleged hitmen were arrested on the same day that Mthombothi was killed.

"Mthombothi was gunned down multiple times in KwaThema in March this year, in an open field near Ntokwezi Primary School in KwaThema. Fortunately, there was an eyewitness who saw the entire incident.

"The witness then quickly informed the local police and gave them the description of the vehicle that the suspects were travelling in. A lookout on the vehicle was launched by the police. The vehicle was later cornered at the Gosforth toll plaza on the N17 near Germiston, where four suspects were arrested," said Khoza.

She said their investigations lead to Matiwane. Investigators confronted Matiwane when forensic evidence implicated her.

"When confronted with the forensic evidence by the police, Matiwane opted to confess and admitted that she hired the men to kill her husband," said Khoza.

She said Matiwane made her first appearance with the four men in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where the matter was adjourned to Wednesday to allow her to obtain a lawyer.

The suspects are expected back in court soon.