A case involving a woman who allegedly tried to sell a toddler has been handed over to social workers, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

In a social media post, private security company Reaction Unit South Africa claimed the woman, reported to be 53 years old, tried to sell the three-year-old for R2 000.

"The woman walked into an electronic store on Moss Street in Verulam and offered that child to two women at the counter," the post read. "She explained that the child was her grandson and she needed R2 000."

She allegedly offered to hand the child over with the birth certificate and a letter that she would not claim the child back if the money was paid in cash.

Reaction Unit SA officers arrived and removed the child from the woman's care after the store owner alerted them to the incident.

Major Thulani Zwane of the KwaZulu-Natal SA Police Service said the matter was resolved.

"No arrests were made and the matter has now been closed. It has been referred to social development and social workers."

Reaction Unit SA said its guards questioned the woman and she had no recollection of the incident.

But, according to Zwane, the woman said she was joking.

"She said she was joking and therefore there were no elements to warrant an arrest," added Zwane.