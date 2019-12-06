Woman who died after her car rolled down Herolds Bay cliff identified

Western Cape police have released the name of the 52-year-old woman whose red Chevrolet Spark had rolled down a cliff at Voëlklip in Herolds Bay on Tuesday evening.



They released Zonita Basson's name after her family had identified her body earlier this week, Netwerk24 reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Basson was a realtor from George known for her big heart who assisted cancer victims and had adopted five dogs.

A motion was tabled at a city council meeting on Thursday by ward councillor Johan Stander over the safety of the road near Voëlklip, the report said.

According to IOL, eight people have died in the area since 2015, including three Nelson Mandela Bay University students after their Toyota bakkie plunged down the cliff after leaving a gravel road in November that year.

Basson's body was recovered early on Wednesday by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), police diving units as well as emergency medical and pathology services, News24 previously reported.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said "members on the scene saw a body on the rocks this morning and the recovery operation was launched in an effort to retrieve the body from the water. The body of the deceased was later airlifted from the sea."

The police said no foul play was suspected.

Basson's accident comes after another tragedy a few weeks earlier, when the car carrying a mother and her two children had also gone over the Voëlklip cliffs.

Last month, the search for missing six-year-old Cozette Scheepers was called off, two weeks after she went missing with her mother Heidi and two-year-old-brother, Hugo, on October 22, News24 reported.

The bodies of Heidi and Hugo were recovered on October 24.

Cozette's body has still not been found.

