 

Woman who disappeared during Cape Town airport run has been found - police

2019-08-23 14:12

Jenni Evans

Djamena Manjenje.

Djamena Manjenje. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Twenty-seven-year-old Djamena Manjenje, who disappeared on her way to fetch her mother at Cape Town International Airport, is safe, Western Cape police said on Friday.

"Please be advised that the missing person returned home last night [Thursday], the circumstances surrounding her going missing and coming back are under investigation," said spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

"The missing person is currently receiving medical attention at a medical facility."

READ | Police ask for help to find woman who went missing on way to fetch mom at Cape Town airport

Her disappearance on August 19 led to her being reported missing, and police and the Pink Ladies asked for assistance in tracing her.

She was last seen at about 14:13 on August 19, and police said she had not reached her destination.

Police customarily do not release further details about missing people who are found.

In this case, they added that a criminal case has not been opened yet.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    police  |  cape town  |  missing persons
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mbalula begins scrapping of 1 000 panel vans illegally converted into taxis

2019-08-23 14:05

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R67k jackpot goes to six Daily Lotto players 2019-08-22 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 