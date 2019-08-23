Woman who disappeared during Cape Town airport run has been found - police

Twenty-seven-year-old Djamena Manjenje, who disappeared on her way to fetch her mother at Cape Town International Airport, is safe, Western Cape police said on Friday.

"Please be advised that the missing person returned home last night [Thursday], the circumstances surrounding her going missing and coming back are under investigation," said spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

"The missing person is currently receiving medical attention at a medical facility."

READ | Police ask for help to find woman who went missing on way to fetch mom at Cape Town airport

Her disappearance on August 19 led to her being reported missing, and police and the Pink Ladies asked for assistance in tracing her.

She was last seen at about 14:13 on August 19, and police said she had not reached her destination.

Police customarily do not release further details about missing people who are found.

In this case, they added that a criminal case has not been opened yet.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter