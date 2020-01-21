 

Woman who was shot and dumped on highway near Pinetown dies in hospital

2020-01-21 19:14

Alex Mitchley

A 30-year-old woman who was shot multiple times inside a vehicle and then dumped in the middle of the M7 highway near Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, on January 15, died in hospital on Monday.

According to the police, the woman was found by a motorist lying on the highway with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest, arm and abdomen.

"According to a motorist on the scene, the female victim was allegedly shot inside an unknown vehicle and dumped in the middle of the road," Colonel Thembeka Mbele told News24.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The incident took place just after 16:00.

Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene just after 16:30 and found the woman in a critical condition.

"Paramedics worked to stabilise her at the scene before rushing her to the Chief Albert Luthuli Nkosi Hospital, where a trauma team was standing by," Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

Pinetown police originally registered a case of attempted murder, which was changed to that of murder after the victim died in hospital.

Read more on:    durban  |  femicide  |  crime
