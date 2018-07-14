 

Woman's body found at dumping site

2018-07-14 08:12

Iavan Pijoos

(File, Nielen Bottomley, News24)

The body of a woman, believed to be in her thirties, was found at a dumping site in Humansdorp, Eastern Cape, police said on Saturday. 

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said police were called to the municipal dumping site at around 10:00 on Friday morning. 

"It was alleged that a person collecting metal at the dumping site saw a dead woman in the rubbish," Nkohli said.

Nkohli said the woman had no visible injuries. 

The unidentified woman was wearing a black hoody and maroon pants.

Police appealed to community members who might be missing a loved one to come forward.  

