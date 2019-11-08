 

Woman's mangled body found in graveyard

2019-11-08 08:17

Riaan Grobler

An intensive search has been launched at Rosedale outside Upington in the Northern Cape after the gruesome murder of a 27-year-old woman.

The body of the victim was discovered on Thursday at around 11:00 in the Morning Glory Graveyard in Rosedale by a passer-by who alerted police.

Preliminary investigations show that the victim might have been sexually assaulted and strangled.

No arrest has been made and the police are looking for Niklaas Van Wyk, who can assist the police with investigations.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Jacobus Albertus Visagie of Rosedale Detectives on 079 850 7790.

Every information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Police investigations continue.

