Woman’s body recovered after another car plunges off cliff at Herolds Bay

The body of a 52-old-woman has been recovered from the sea after another incident at Voëlklip in Herolds Bay, police have confirmed.

According to Southern Cape police, a member of the public reported that a red Chevrolet Spark had gone over a cliff at Voëlklip around 21:30 on Tuesday.

Police diving units, emergency medical and pathology services and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) worked through the night, and recovered the body early on Wednesday.

"An inquest docket was opened after the body of a 52-year-old woman was recovered from the sea at Herolds Bay near George on Wednesday, at about 07:15," police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies confirmed.

"Members on the scene saw a body on the rocks this morning and the recovery operation was launched in an effort to retrieve the body from the water. The body of the deceased was later airlifted from the sea."

READ | Search for missing Herolds Bay girl called off, but periodic patrols to continue

According to police, no foul play was suspected at this stage.

"The name of the deceased will be released as soon as her next of kin are informed."

Wednesday's incident is the second in the last two months at Voëlklip.

Last month, police called off the search for missing 6-year-old Cuzette Scheepers, two weeks after she went missing along with her mother Heidi and her 2-year-old brother, Hugo, on October 22.

READ | Body believed to be of missing George mother recovered, search continues for young daughter

The bodies of Heidi and Hugo were recovered on October 24.

Rescue craft and helicopters were activated after the three family members were reported missing. Heidi's vehicle was recovered after it was spotted near the cliff rocks.

