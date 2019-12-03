 

Woman's lucky escape as two rival taxi association clash in Johannesburg

2019-12-03 16:18

Ntwaagae Seleka

A hole where a bullet entered a shack in Phumula Mqashi outside Lenasia South.

A hole where a bullet entered a shack in Phumula Mqashi outside Lenasia South. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A woman had a near-death experience on Tuesday morning when a bullet narrowly missed her during a clash between two rival taxi associations outside Lenasia South Extension 4.

The woman, 35, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was inside her shack in Phumula Mqashi informal settlement, when a stray bullet went through the wall of the shack and missed her face by a few centimetres.

"I was inside, preparing food when I heard people screaming outside. I stood by the door and called for my son to come inside and he ran into my neighbour's shack.

"I went back inside, closed the door and started hearing bullets being fired outside. Some people were running inside my yard also, firing guns. I sat on the floor and a bullet penetrated through my shack and exited on the other side above the bed," she said.

The woman claimed the bullet missed her face by mere centimetres.

Her neighbour's shack was struck twice.

The woman's husband, 40, thanked their ancestors for protecting his wife.

The man claimed he was outside when he saw two members of two rival taxi associations standing on the edges of the Golden Highway road.

"Suddenly, a white VW Polo with four occupants parked and the occupants alighted, brandishing guns. They went to where the other group was standing and opened fire.  

"People started running for cover. Some ran inside our yard exchanging fire with the four armed men. I screamed, calling for my wife to hide under the bed. It was war because the two groups were all armed and fired many rounds that I lost count of. I am happy that my son and wife are safe. I don't know what could have happened to my wife and son," he said.

Police arrested four men and confiscated two vehicles and a firearm in the process.

Gauteng police are yet to comment on the story.

Their comment will be added once received.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Joburg mayor saga: Mudslinging between speaker Da Gama and MEC Maile continues

2019-12-03 15:39

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO | Watch the moment police arrested media exec Willem Breytenbach for sexual assault
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town CBD 17:46 PM
Road name: Darling Street

Mitchells Plain 17:30 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Monday's draw 2019-12-02 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 