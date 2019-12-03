Woman's lucky escape as two rival taxi association clash in Johannesburg

A woman had a near-death experience on Tuesday morning when a bullet narrowly missed her during a clash between two rival taxi associations outside Lenasia South Extension 4.

The woman, 35, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was inside her shack in Phumula Mqashi informal settlement, when a stray bullet went through the wall of the shack and missed her face by a few centimetres.

"I was inside, preparing food when I heard people screaming outside. I stood by the door and called for my son to come inside and he ran into my neighbour's shack.



"I went back inside, closed the door and started hearing bullets being fired outside. Some people were running inside my yard also, firing guns. I sat on the floor and a bullet penetrated through my shack and exited on the other side above the bed," she said.

The woman claimed the bullet missed her face by mere centimetres.

Her neighbour's shack was struck twice.

The woman's husband, 40, thanked their ancestors for protecting his wife.

The man claimed he was outside when he saw two members of two rival taxi associations standing on the edges of the Golden Highway road.

"Suddenly, a white VW Polo with four occupants parked and the occupants alighted, brandishing guns. They went to where the other group was standing and opened fire.

"People started running for cover. Some ran inside our yard exchanging fire with the four armed men. I screamed, calling for my wife to hide under the bed. It was war because the two groups were all armed and fired many rounds that I lost count of. I am happy that my son and wife are safe. I don't know what could have happened to my wife and son," he said.

Police arrested four men and confiscated two vehicles and a firearm in the process.

Gauteng police are yet to comment on the story.

Their comment will be added once received.