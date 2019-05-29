Women dominate in North West legislature

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has appointed six women in the 10-member North West legislature, according to a statement.

"Following extensive consultation, I am announcing to the people of the North West and South Africa, the new provincial executive council of the 6th administration; that will assume the responsibility to deliver the quality services that we have promised to our people," Mokgoro said.

According to City Press, Mokgoro has changed more than half of the provincial departments he inherited from his predecessor, Supra Mahumapelo, with the sixth administration seemingly placing a sharper focus on education and finance.

The functions of the two departments have reportedly been separated from the previous finance, economy and enterprise development department, and the education and sports development department, respectively.

The newly appointed MECs are:

- Motlalepule Rosho: finance

- Wendy Matsemela: education

- Madoda Sambatha: health

- Boitumelo Moiloa: social development

- Oagile Saliva Molapisi: public works and roads

- Sello Lehari: community safety and transport management

- Desbo Mohono: agriculture and rural development

- Tsotso Tlhapi: arts, culture, sports and recreation

- Keneitswe Mosenogi: economic development, environment and tourism

- Gordon Kegakilwe: cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs

"These are men and women of integrity who have the ability and commitment to accelerate the necessary delivery of services to our people," Mokgoro said.

"We are in agreement with one another as the executive council that we are alive to the fact that we are servants of the people and can never be seen as being aloof to the needs of the people of the North West, nor should we be behaving in a manner inconsistent with the dictates of our offices.

"It therefore remains our posture that these appointments are not a privilege or a means to self-enrichment but a calling to serve those [who] have cast their votes and entrusted us with the responsibility to provide them with a better life."

Mokgoro said the composition of the executive council is a "mirror reflection" of the policies and long-standing position of the ANC "in relation to the empowerment of women and youth in the leadership structures that we occupy; as a basic tenet to transform society and address imbalances of the past".