 

Women wait for work on the side of the road

2018-01-20 12:21

Thembela Ntongana

Women sit on the side of the road in Amalinda, East London, hoping to get work. (Thembela Ntongana, GroundUp)

Women sit on the side of the road in Amalinda, East London, hoping to get work. (Thembela Ntongana, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

East London - In front of one of the biggest social housing developments in Amalinda, East London, women wait from as early as 06:00, sitting on upturned buckets and crates, hoping they will be offered a job.

It is common to see men waiting on the side of the road, hoping for a bakkie to stop and offer them a construction job, but women are seldom seen doing this, according to a GroundUp report.

Many of the women we spoke to are single mothers.

Most get offered jobs as domestic workers – cleaning houses or washing clothes.

They charge according to the work they do but, at most, they will earn between R150 to R250 a day.

They described the difficulties they face, for example being picked up with a promise of a cleaning job, only to be asked for sex instead.

Vuyelwa Mahlathi, from Braelyn, is a single mother of two children.

She has been coming to this spot for three years. She is luckier than most of the other women, since she has a permanent job two days a week. But she stands at this spot four days a week trying to get more work.

She says sometimes people refuse to pay the amount of money asked for.

"Someone comes and tells you they have washing that they want you to do. You tell them your price. You get there and they want you to clean the house as well, but refuse to add money."

"Some would even give you less than what you asked for but, because you need it, you will take," says Mahlathi.

Thirty-two-year-old Zandile Mbambo doesn’t join the rest of the people sitting in a line.

She sits alone next to some bushes that give her some protection from the sun. She stays in Duncan Village and it takes her 30 minutes to walk from her home to Amalinda.

Her husband used to work as a construction worker but has been unemployed for two years after he fell ill. He looks after their two-year-old child at home when she goes job hunting.

On days when she does not get any work she leaves at 16:00 to make the 30-minute journey and get home in time to make supper.

"It’s hard sometimes. You can wait for months without getting a job and the people at home are expecting you to come home with something," says Mbambo.

Nomnikelo Ngwangqa sells fruit and vegetables to the women as well as to the people who live in the nearby flats.

"I don’t get a lot of customers because the other shops are close by and people would rather just go straight to the shops. I only get those that do not feel like walking," says Ngwangqa.

Ngwangqa, who has a six-year-old daughter, dropped out of college before she could finish her marketing course, due to financial reasons.

"I do not make much money here, maybe R500 a month, that is why I still do the jobs if a car comes and I get to it first."

If she gets a job, she leaves her stand to be run by one of her friends.

After she is done working she comes back to her stand to pack her things to get ready to go home.

"Raining or not, we are here. We cannot give up because we have children that depend on us. The little we get is better than nothing."

Read more on:    east london

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eskom management wants Ramaphosa to intervene now

2018-01-20 12:19

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Ban Markus Jooste's horses from the Sun Met or expect protests - PSA
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 19 2018-01-19 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 