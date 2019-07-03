 

Wool, wool, wool… Pick n Pay says R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey should never have been on shelf

2019-07-03 09:09

Jenna Etheridge

The fake branded jersey (PHOTO: Supplied)

The fake branded jersey (PHOTO: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Everyone loves a bargain, but it was perhaps too good to be true when a jersey bearing the Louis Vuitton brand name was being sold for just R75 at a Pick n Pay store in Paarl, in the Western Cape.

A surprised shopper, who lives in Cape Town, recently shared a photo of the round-collared, two-tone, brown, check design jersey, emblazoned with the words 'Louis Vuitton Paris'.

The barcoded price tag didn't mention the French fashion brand and was instead described rather generically as "PNP Jerseys One Size Multi Colour".

A cursory glance at overseas Louis Vuitton online stores shows that a similar knitted item would fetch a substantially higher price, running into the thousands.

ALSO READ: Fake shoes! Cops seize R5m truckload of counterfeit takkies

With fake luxury brands an ever-present problem in South Africa, the major retailer was asked what was going on.

Pick n Pay spokesperson Janine Caradonna thanked News24 for bringing the issue to the chain's attention and said, "this is certainly not an item within our range".

She explained the product was never approved by the retailer's buyers, was not ordered and should never have made its way onto shelves.

"We ordered an assorted knitwear range for our stores and clearly this item mistakenly made its way into our delivery container. While we no longer have a relationship with this supplier, we have engaged with them to find out how and why this could have happened."

Caradonna said they were checking all their stores and had so far only located this item, which had since been removed.

(Supplied)

(PHOTO: Supplied)

Read more on:    cape town  |  social media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Even 'your darling Mandela' didn't allow threats - Malema defends his Gardee punch-up comments

55 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Jackpot winner gets R530k in Daily Lotto draw 2019-07-02 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 