 

Worcester gas explosion victim recovering from burn wounds in hospital

2019-07-11 14:10

Jenna Etheridge

Bennie Koch. (Supplied)

Bennie Koch. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man who was injured when a gas tanker exploded in Worcester is recovering in hospital after sustaining burn wounds.

Bennie Koch, 63, a logistics manager for Moreson Earthmovers, was driving through town on Wednesday morning when he was caught in the blast.

His company's director, Alwyn Visser, previously told News24 that the explosion turned his vehicle over and he crept out.

Klaas de Vos, an employee at Raimondi's Wholesalers in Worcester, heard Koch's cries for help and helped him get away from the vehicle so he could receive medical assistance.

The SA Long-Distance Truckers group told News24 that Koch, who had worked as a trucker in the past, had been driving by at the time and that his vehicle was "obliterated".

They said that he was recovering after he was wheeled out of theatre around 19:00 on Wednesday. He apparently had severe burn wounds on his hands and back.

Koch's wife Elmien, a nurse, told Maroela Media, that doctors had to assess how serious his wounds were and if he needed a skin graft.

READ: 'We are lucky to be alive' - eyewitness recalls moments before Worcester gas explosion

She reportedly said that her husband had gone to pick up a colleague and she did not know he was affected by the explosion when she first heard the blast. 

The explosion happened around 06:00, injuring Koch and two firefighters. They had been attending to an initial fire after a gas tanker reversed into a lamp pole. Five buildings were completely destroyed and another four were partially destroyed.

Theo Botha, the chief fire officer for the Breede Valley Fire and Rescue Services, said the driver of the tanker was inside the vehicle but managed to evacuate before the explosion took place.

"As far as I know, he was not injured."

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said that the situation report indicated that the driver of the tanker had reversed into a lamp pole, causing damage to the tank, releasing a vapour cloud. 

"A civilian bakkie drove through the cloud, causing a fire and the explosion. The driver of the bakkie is the civilian currently in ICU with some burn wounds," said Bredell.

"The good thing was that this incident occurred at a time of day when there was little traffic and few people around."

Western Cape police said on Thursday that cases of malicious damage to property and reckless and negligent driving were being investigated.

No arrests have been made.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

National health insurance a step closer as Cabinet approves Bill

27 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Wednesday windfall for two lucky punters 2019-07-10 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 