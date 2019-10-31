World Cup winner joins hikers in Cape Town to wish Boks well for Rugby World Cup final

Some of the staunch fitness and rugby loving Capetonians atop of Lions Head. (Kamva Somdyala/News24)

As the Springboks prepare for the Rugby World Cup final in Japan, some 15 000km back in Cape Town, a group of fitness and rugby-mad fanatics trekked to the top of Lion's Head to wish the national team well.



The final, which kicks off at 11:00 local time on Saturday, is a repeat of the 2007 final when the Boks edged England 15-6 to hoist the Webb Ellis Cup for the second time, with the first being the historic 1995 win.

Sports journalists and people in general have looked to the 12-year gap between the two World Cup finals wins as a good omen for coach Rassie Erasmus and his team.

The message was clear from the hikers: "Go Bokke."

Joining the hiking party on Wednesday was a man who knows a thing or two about winning a final - 2007 fullback Percy Montgomery.



"We're on Lion's Head in Cape Town. We just want to wish the Boks well for the World Cup final … go Bokke," read Montgomery's message.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will lead the side out in what will be his 50th Test match.