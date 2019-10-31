 

World Cup winner joins hikers in Cape Town to wish Boks well for Rugby World Cup final

2019-10-31 05:15

Kamva Somdyala

Some of the staunch fitness and rugby loving Capetonians atop of Lions Head. (Kamva Somdyala/News24)

Some of the staunch fitness and rugby loving Capetonians atop of Lions Head. (Kamva Somdyala/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

As the Springboks prepare for the Rugby World Cup final in Japan, some 15 000km back in Cape Town, a group of fitness and rugby-mad fanatics trekked to the top of Lion's Head to wish the national team well.

The final, which kicks off at 11:00 local time on Saturday, is a repeat of the 2007 final when the Boks edged England 15-6 to hoist the Webb Ellis Cup for the second time, with the first being the historic 1995 win.

Sports journalists and people in general have looked to the 12-year gap between the two World Cup finals wins as a good omen for coach Rassie Erasmus and his team.

The message was clear from the hikers: "Go Bokke."

Joining the hiking party on Wednesday was a man who knows a thing or two about winning a final - 2007 fullback Percy Montgomery.

"We're on Lion's Head in Cape Town. We just want to wish the Boks well for the World Cup final … go Bokke," read Montgomery's message.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will lead the side out in what will be his 50th Test match.

Read more on:    percy montgomery  |  good news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Jail break: Alert residents help Limpopo cops nab 3 escapees, 2 others still on the run

2019-10-30 22:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Stun grenades, water cannons fired in Cape Town as police forcibly remove foreign nationals
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 04:06 AM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

Cape Town 16:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Wednesday 2019-10-30 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 