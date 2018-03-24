 

World TB Day - Worry over high default rate of patients on TB medication

2018-03-24 21:23

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Concerns have been raised by City of Johannesburg’s Mayoral Committee Member for Health and Social Development, Dr Mpho Phalatse, about the high default rate of patients who are on the Tuberculosis (TB) treatment programme.

Phalatse’s concerns come as the world commemorates on Saturday World TB Day, which aims to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of the disease.

Phalatse said TB continued to be the top infectious agent worldwide, claiming over 4 500 lives a day, and was aggravated by the emergence of Multi Drug Resistant TB (MDR-TB) strains.

The disease is often associated with HIV, and in South Africa, 60-70% of TB patients are HIV co-infected.

Phalatse said of the 14 648 TB cases tracked by the City’s health department in 2016, 12 797 were initiated on treatment.

READ: Government should also look at itself when it came to the fight against TB - Mabuza

“Of the 12 797, only 9,669 completed treatment, 852 defaulted from treatment, 3 128 were cured, with 740 deaths,” she said.

“I’m concerned about the high default rate in some areas in the City. Though our Community Health Workers are available to track defaulters and provide treatment support, their efforts are often hampered by the provision of wrong addresses when patients open files at the clinic.”

“We believe this is because of a fear of being turned away if they (patients) do not reside within the clinic’s geographic catchment area,” said Phalatse.

She said her department had made it clear, however, that patients were welcome to attend any clinic of their choice and that they should report any incidents of staff refusing to assist them.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Global TB Report 2017, estimated that about 10.4 million people fell ill with TB, resulting in 1.3 million deaths among HIV-negative people, making it the ninth leading cause of death worldwide.

While anyone can contract TB, the disease thrives among people living in poverty and compromised environments, including those with diseases such as HIV/Aids and factors such as malnutrition, poor housing and sanitation, compounded by other risk factors such as tobacco and alcohol abuse, as well as diabetes affect vulnerability to TB and access to care.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  hiv  |  health  |  tb

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Warning over crocodiles after bridge collapses during flooding

2018-03-24 19:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Huge group gathers for Buchan as he prays for rain and saves gang leaders
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 24 2018-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 