 

Worshippers left in tears after Durban mosque petrol bombed

2019-02-25 10:19

Kaveel Singh

A Durban mosque has been petrol-bombed. (Twitter)

A Durban mosque has been petrol-bombed. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Worshippers at a Durban mosque have been left in shock and disbelief after the building was set on fire, destroying a large portion of the place of worship, an official told News24 on Monday.

"There is a lot of grief at the moment. It is almost like there is a death in the family. It is like losing a mother or a child," Imraan Subrathie, a senior official at the Faizane Mariam Masjid said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police were investigating a case of arson.

She said a worker at the mosque who lives on-site heard the breaking of windows around 00:20.

"He saw fire inside the mosque and managed to get out through the window. No injuries were reported. The prayer room was extensively damaged. It is suspected that unknown suspects poured petrol and fled the scene."

Petrol bomb, Durban mosque

                           Faizane Mariam Masjid which was petrol bombed in the early hours of Monday morning (Twitter)

Subrathie said the mosque, located on Effingham Road, was always a place of peace.

"We cannot understand why someone would do such a thing. There are a lot of foreign nationals that use this as a place of safety and worship. It means so much to so many people. Our worshippers are literally in tears."

He said that in the 18 years that the mosque has existed, there had never been an incident "of this magnitude".

"We have had incidents of vandalism, but nothing like this."

Durban mosque, petrol bomb

Moving forward

Subrathie said that while the mosque was badly damaged, they were not giving up.

"Worship is continuing at the back section that has been saved. Some activities are continuing as normal. It is a large area that has been damaged, but we want to get it repaired for our worshippers."

He said mosque officials had been assisting authorities.

"There are a host of investigators on-site and we are looking into possible eyewitnesses so we can get to the bottom of this."

He called for calm as investigations continued.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: NPA fails to shape public perception through lack of communications - Jiba at #Mokgoroinquiry

39 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Eskom's Jabu Mabuza testifies
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 23 February Lottery draw 2019-02-23 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 