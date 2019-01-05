 

Wupperthal blaze: Damaged buildings to be demolished

2019-01-05 18:57

Alex Mitchley

A fire in Wupperthal town. (Supplied)

A fire in Wupperthal town. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Following a devastating fire that gutted houses and buildings in Wupperthal near Clanwilliam last week, plans are afoot to demolish all structures that are beyond repair.

The blaze, which is being investigated by police, started on New Year's weekend leaving half of the historical village, including the Moravian Mission Station, shops and 53 homes destroyed.

Furthermore, at least 200 people have been left homeless. Police are investigating a case of arson.

READ: Wupperthal fire: Police investigating arson case after fire ravaged historic town

According to a statement by Wilfred Schrevian Evan Solomons-Johannes, at the directorate for urban management at the City of Cape Town, an agreement was reached on Friday to completely demolish all gutted buildings in the Cederburg town in the Western Cape.

Solomons-Johannes has also spoken on behalf of the Moravian Church.

Heritage buildings to be demolished

He added that approval has also been obtained from the Moravian church and affected homeowners that the gutted buildings be demolished in the interest of public safety as the extent of the damages were severe and beyond repair, according to the assessments conducted by professional structural engineers.

The structures that are to be demolished include heritage buildings.

Solomons-Johannes said that a team of experts have been commissioned to conduct an assessment for houses that had asbestos and to carefully implement the removal and disposal in line with environmental health requirement prior to the demolition work of the buildings.

Water and electricity restored to city

Meanwhile, the electricity supply was restored on Friday afternoon, with the water and sanitation within the town back in working order and managed by the church.

The school year will also start a week later due to the demolition and recovery work that will be taking place in the coming week.

The department of Human Settlements of the Western Cape has also conducted assessments on the need for emergency housing for the fire victims, said Solomons-Johannes.

ALSO READ: Devastated Wupperthal appeals for aid: How you can help

"A suitable site has been identified within Wupperthal and spatial planning and design efforts are underway.

"The Cederberg Municipality is procuring and will provide a tent and temporary toilets for the emergency housing site."

The Moravian Church has also thanked the public, churches, organisations and businesses for the overwhelming support to provide relief efforts to the Wupperthal fire victims.

Town restriction

Solomons-Johannes also said that access to the town has been restricted and that from Monday, the Wupperthal Moravian Mission Station will be restricted due to heavy vehicles, machinery, plant and equipment that will be moving into the town to commence with demolition work.

"The police authorities will be establishing a control post that will only permit emergency and essential vehicles and residents access and egress to the town."

"Strict control measures will be implemented and motorists including tourists are encouraging to avoid visiting the town or to make use of the road/(s) to minimise disruption on the nearby roads."

"Members of the public who wishes to deliver donations to the town are advised that access to the town is restricted."

"It is encouraged that donations to be delivered to the Clanwilliam Traffic Department situated in Hospital Street where a donations management centre has been established," Solomons-Johannes concluded.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Drown out divisive voices ahead of 2019 elections – Maimane

2019-01-05 17:34

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Diver struggles to wade through rubbish in Durban harbour
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 16:31 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Kalk Bay 16:14 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, January 4 2019-01-04 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 