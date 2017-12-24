 

Xmas behind bars for ten speedy Joburg drivers nabbed above 120km/h

2017-12-24 17:11

Mxolisi Mngadi

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Ten Johannesburg drivers will spend Christmas and Boxing Day behind bars after they were arrested for driving more than 120 km/h on the N14, Johannesburg Metro Police said on Sunday.

One of those drivers, a 25-year-old, was caught doing 184 km/h a 120km/h zone between Malibongwe Drive and the William Nicol offramp.

JMPD's spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar told News24 that after the arrest of the 25-year-old driver, nine more motorists were caught driving over 120 km/h.

He said all the motorists were detained at the Diepsloot Police Station after being arrested during a high-speed operation on Saturday.

"They will all appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday," Minnaar said.

Read more on:    jmpd  |  johannesburg  |  traffic

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cyclist flung down mountain after collision in Cape Town

2017-12-24 15:52

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: A News24 Festive Season special - politicians 'sing' Last Christmas
 

WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs

We have picked some of our favourite Victoria's Secret holiday jams from the last couple of years.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
6 health lessons men can learn from women
What occupations are most likely to divorce?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 20:18 PM
Road name: Du Toitskloof

Paarl 20:17 PM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 23 2017-12-23 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 