Xmas behind bars for ten speedy Joburg drivers nabbed above 120km/h

Johannesburg – Ten Johannesburg
drivers will spend Christmas and Boxing Day behind bars after they were
arrested for driving more than 120 km/h on the N14, Johannesburg Metro Police
said on Sunday.
One of those drivers, a 25-year-old, was caught doing 184 km/h
a 120km/h zone between Malibongwe Drive and the William Nicol offramp.
JMPD's spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar told
News24 that after the arrest of the 25-year-old driver, nine more motorists
were caught driving over 120 km/h.
He said all the motorists were detained at the Diepsloot Police
Station after being arrested during a high-speed operation on Saturday.
"They will all appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court
on Wednesday," Minnaar said.