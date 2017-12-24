Xmas behind bars for ten speedy Joburg drivers nabbed above 120km/h

Johannesburg – Ten Johannesburg drivers will spend Christmas and Boxing Day behind bars after they were arrested for driving more than 120 km/h on the N14, Johannesburg Metro Police said on Sunday.

One of those drivers, a 25-year-old, was caught doing 184 km/h a 120km/h zone between Malibongwe Drive and the William Nicol offramp.

JMPD's spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar told News24 that after the arrest of the 25-year-old driver, nine more motorists were caught driving over 120 km/h.

He said all the motorists were detained at the Diepsloot Police Station after being arrested during a high-speed operation on Saturday.

"They will all appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday," Minnaar said.