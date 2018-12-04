 

Xolobeni turns Mantashe away: 'We say no to mining for 15 years'

2018-12-04 22:00

Pelane Phakgadi

Gwede Mantashe. (Netwerk24)

The community of Xolobeni in the Eastern Cape have reiterated that they do not want a mine in their area, despite the Department of Mineral Resources supposed intentions to issue mining rights.

The community leaders released a statement on Tuesday, and said that the affected Umgungundlovu community has said no to mining for 15 years, and remain steadfast on that stance.

"We have the right to say no, and we instead expect a visit from the departments of agriculture and of tourism."

That is in response to the Department of Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe's planned visit to the area. That trip has since been postponed.

The community accused Mantashe of planning to transport people from other areas to convince the people in Xolobeni that they needed mining.

"We are shocked [at] what the minister is prepared to do. If people from outside are brought to Xolobeni to sign attendance registers, such people or the police may also attack us, as happened on September 23," the statement said.

The community said it is concerned about the safety and security of the people that they serve, and that their land and mining operations on it at this stage was not an option.

"We appeal to ANC leaders who are not personally invested in Xolobeni mining to intervene and stop this. We expect [the department of mineral resources] to cancel these plans right now," it further stated.

The department responded and said that the minister had intended to return to Xolobeni over the weekend, but has since postponed his visit to allow stakeholders more time to prepare.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last week ruled that, in terms of the interim protection of informal land rights act, the minister of mineral resources may not grant mining rights without the consent of the community and the people directly affected by that mining right.

Read more on:    gwede mantashe  |  mining

