Yet another delay in case of ex-Bryanston High sports coach accused of sexually assaulting pupils

There are more delays in the case of a former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexually assaulting pupils.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) is yet to decide on a review filed by the former coach, who cannot be named because he has not yet pleaded to sex crime charges.

The case has been postponed over five times since first appearing in court.

The 33-year-old appeared briefly in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The State said it was yet to receive a decision from the NDPP.

Dressed in beige chino pants with a navy bomber jacket, the former coach sat in the gallery next to his partner, before making his way to the dock as proceedings started shortly after 09:00.

The man was arrested in January after a 17-year-old pupil at the school and her mother opened a case against him.

He was then dismissed on March 1 after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement.

His lawyers had written to the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ask for a review of the decision to prosecute him.

However, when the DPP refused the review representations, it was then taken to the NDPP, who is yet to give a directive, the court heard.

It is understood that at least three other female pupils from the school also came forward with allegations after the initial claim emerged, News24 earlier reported.

The alleged incidents of sexual assault are believed to have taken place during netball matches and on school outings between 2017 and 2018.

The matter was postponed to February 4, 2020, for a decision from the NDPP. The former coach's bail has been extended.