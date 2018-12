A man has been shot dead outside a mosque in Springs in Ekurhuleni.

Gauteng police say the victim had just concluded with Friday prayers, and had made his way to his car when he was subsequently accosted by 2 unknown suspects, who shot at him several times. The suspects fled the scene in a silver VW Polo.

The 30 year-old victim was taken to hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

"The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and the police have launched a manhunt for the suspects," captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement on Friday.

He appealed to anyone with information to come forward that could help arrest the suspects.

There have been a spate of attacks on Mosques this year.

In November, A 30-year-old man was shot and killed, and an Imam was injured in an attack on a Cape Town mosque.

In June, two men died after an attack at a Malmesbury mosque in Cape Town

Meanwhile, the state has provisionally withdrawn charges against seven of the 19 men arrested in connection with a mosque attack in Verulam, outside Durban, earlier this year.

The arrests followed the attack in May when unknown men stormed the Imam Hussain Mosque in Ottawa, Verulam, north of Durban, killing Abbas Essop.

During the attack part of the Shia mosque was set alight and an explosive device was found in the building a few days later.