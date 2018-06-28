 

'You are not alone in this drought, we have a world of Cape Towns' – environment activist

2018-06-28 22:18

Adiel Ismail

Sunita Narain (centre) with Dhesigen Naidoo (right) and Jay Bhagwan (left) from the Water Research Commission. (Picture: WRC)

Sunita Narain (centre) with Dhesigen Naidoo (right) and Jay Bhagwan (left) from the Water Research Commission. (Picture: WRC)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town, along with several cities across the world, is facing crippling droughts, but it is not water that Capetonians should worry about – it is waste water, suggested a world-renowned environment activist.

"We have cities across the world – from South America all the way across Asia, including Beijing – that are fast running out of water, so you are not alone", said Sunita Narain, director general of the New Deli-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), at a keynote plenary on Wednesday at the Water Institute of Southern Africa's (WISA) biennial conference in Cape Town.

Narain, who was included in Time's list of 100 Most Influential People in 2016, has been with CSE the since 1982 where she has been pushing for climate justice.

More from WISA 2018

She said the problem of the paradigm of water and waste management needed to be addressed before the scarcity of water can be dealt with.

"We are too comfortable in discussing water scarcity and the need for the augmentation without deep-diving into some of the key reasons we are facing these challenges – which include rapid urbanisation and climate change."

About 80% of the water that leaves our homes is waste water, said Narain.

"We don't consume water in urban or industrial areas. Consumption takes place in agriculture. We excrete water. We discharge water."

Narain said this was a clear example that we should change the way we manage waste.

"We don't think about the waste system as much as we worry about the water systems.

"The current system brings in water and takes back waste."

She said the opportunity and challenge was to take back waste water to clean, treat, recycle and reuse it.

The Achilles heel of water management

"The waste system, that is the Achilles heel of all our water management systems. We are polluting water and therefore increasing the costs of cleaning it."

Commenting on climate change, Narain said it was manifesting through more extreme and variable weather events, which is compounded by the mismanagement of our natural resources.

"So what you have then is the end result of increasing water scarcity, increasing pollution of our rivers, floods and of course the combined health challenge.

"In South Africa, you have the issue of El Niño. In India, we have the issue of El Niño along with the western disturbances of the winds that comes over the Mediterranean and hit us."

She said India was already experiencing the devastation of this.

"Whoever thought that the warming of the Arctic is going to see dust storms in northern India? Fifty dust storms have hit us... killing 500 people."

Narain also warned South Africa about floods in the time of drought.

"We are beginning to see intense rainfall to the point where you see average annual rainfall in a matter of a few days or hours. This extreme rain event is also changing the nature of rain and it requires us to change the way we deal with water management."

She recommended that government plans deliberately to hold water where it falls.

"We need to plan for excess and we need to plan for scarcity. That is really what climate change is doing."

Narain said research gathered by the CSE found that the intensity and frequency of such extreme rainfalls in India has been surging.

Cape Town has managed to starve off Day Zero in 2018. The City attributed this partly to increasing dam levels owing to fruitful rains recently, following three years of low rainfall.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  environment  |  climate change  |  drought  |  water crisis  |  recycling  |  water

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

‘It's the beginning of war’, warn traditional leaders on whoever takes land ‘forcefully’

2018-06-28 22:14

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Malema and Lekota in heated argument at land hearing
 

Keeping snakes 101

Some of us are dog people, others cat people and then there are those who like reptiles. But before you go out and get yourself a cold-blooded pet these are the things you must know.

 

Paws

Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Zsa Zsa takes home the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog title!
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 21:00 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

Dunoon 18:46 PM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 