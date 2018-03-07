 

You could be drinking your neighbour's loo water - City of Cape Town may take water saving to another level

2018-03-07 12:06

Melanie Gosling, Correspondent

People queue to collect water from a natural spring outlet at South African Breweries. (AP)

People queue to collect water from a natural spring outlet at South African Breweries. (AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Waste water from millions of lavatories, showers and baths in drought-stricken Cape Town will be treated and pumped into the massive Cape Flats aquifer - and will be used again for drinking water.

As the drought continues to bite deep, Capetonians have become used to reusing water in their homes, but drinking water that may have flushed your neighbour's loo will take water saving to another level.

READ: Cape Town winning Day Zero battle, but City warns residents to keep saving

The City council says using waste water, which includes treated sewage effluent, to recharge the aquifer is "part of the plan".

Ironically, the treated waste water will help clean the aquifer water, which has become so contaminated by urban pollutants that in some parts, it is not drinkable.

According to a study by Umvoto Africa, one of the City's main partners in developing models for abstraction from the Cape Flats aquifer, the treated waste water will dilute the underground water that has been contaminated by run-off from informal settlements, industrial sites, wastewater treatment plants, dumps, pesticides, fertilisers and cemeteries.

Experimental drilling

The aquifer is big, stretching more than 400 square kilometres from Milnerton and Tygerberg Hills in the north, across the Cape Flats to the False Bay coast, as far as Gordon's Bay.

But with experimental drilling into the aquifer already under way, farmers in the Philippi Agricultural Area (PHA), who have been drawing on water from the Cape Flats aquifer for years, are worried that the City's proposed abstraction from the aquifer - up to 80 million litres a day - could threaten their water source and livelihoods.

The PHA Campaign, made up of some of the farmers supported by more than 60 NGOs and individuals, have now called on the City and provincial authorities to provide legal protection for the area, which they say is the primary recharge area for the aquifer.

SPECIAL REPORT: Water Crisis

Spokesperson Nazeer Sonday said they agreed with using the aquifer water, but it needed to be done in a managed way with a recharge plan.

"This drought is an unprecedented crisis. We will be the first city to run out of water. We need to put systems in place to prevent us getting in this situation again," Sonday said.

One option was that instead of pumping millions of waste water into the sea, the City should clean it and put it in the aquifer to replace what was taken out.

Asked to comment, councillor Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for informal settlements, water, waste services and energy, said this was part of its plan.

"That is what the City's groundwater model is based on," she said.

Consumption

Current Dam Water Levels

Major dams

Storage

Megalitres (Ml)

%

 

Capacity when full 

6 March 2018

Berg River

130 010

50.5

Steenbras Lower

33 517

38.1

Steenbras Upper

31 767

92.2

Theewaterskloof

480 188

10.9

Voëlvlei

164 095

15.6

Wemmershoek

58 644

44.3

Total Stored Ml

898 221

211 797

% Storage

 

23.6

Limberg said they were working with geohydrology experts to create a model so the aquifer could be used both for abstracting water and a place to store water, like a natural underground dam.

"The city is looking at ways in which alternative water sources can be used for aquifer recharge," she said, treated waste water being one.

The Department of Water and Sanitation would assess the information the City provided before granting a licence to use the aquifer water.

Capetonians used 531 megalitres (Ml) of water a day last week. The City's target is 450Ml million a day.

Dams are an average of 23.6% full.

When they reach 13.5% - Day Zero - the day taps will be turned off and citizens will have to collect water from tankers - will kick in.

Day Zero is currently set for July 15.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    city of cape town  |  cape town  |  environment  |  drought  |  water crisis

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

We want to get rid of govt officials who steal and lie to us - Ramaphosa

2018-03-07 11:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Those responsible will be found, 'dead or alive' - community safety MEC on Taxify murder
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 6 2018-03-06 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Warehouse Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000 - R360 000 Per Year

Technical Marketer

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Mint Professional Services
R15 000 - R25 000 Per Month

Senior Procurement Manager (CPT)

Cape Town
National Employment Center
R70 000 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 