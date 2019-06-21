'You descended like a pack of hyenas' - Paradyskloof guest house killers sentenced

The mastermind behind the murder of Paradyskloof guest house owner Marie Verwey was described as cruel and callous as she and her three accomplices were handed lengthy sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

"She had behaved like someone without a soul or conscience," said Judge Mushtak Parker of Nicole Geldenhuys, the woman hired to look after the 81-year-old Verwey, but instead plotted her brutal murder.

"She simply walked away leaving the deceased behind like a worthless entity, something someone would not even do to a household pet.

"She did nothing to stop the savagery of the attack on Verwey in her home, and merrily went on to sell the jewellery afterwards."

Judge Parker rejected the defence's assertion that Geldenhuys might have a personality disorder, instead concluding that she and her accomplices had descended on Verwey like a "pack of hyenas" and left her to die after having stabbed her 68 times.

In February, Geldenhuys, her lover Romeo Hendricks, Enrico Malherbe and Andre Coetzee were found guilty of killing Verwey in 2017 and robbing her of at least R700 000 worth of jewellery and personal items.

Geldenhuys arrived at the house in Stellenbosch on the pretext of dropping off some fruit so that the security-conscious Verwey would open the door for her.

A man whom she pretended not to know later knocked and asked for water, and then the attack started.

For aggravated robbery, Geldenhuys was sentenced to 15 years, while her three accomplices received 12 years.

Nicole Geldenhuys, Romeo Hendricks, Enrico Malherbe and André Coetzee during the hearing. (File, Edrea du Toit/Netwerk24) Nicole Geldenhuys, Romeo Hendricks, Enrico Malherbe and André Coetzee during the hearing. (File, Edrea du Toit/Netwerk24)



For murder, Geldenhuys got life, Hendricks 28 years, while Malherbe and Coetzee each received 23 years.

The sentences will run concurrently, with the longest sentence of each person to be served.

Verwey being stabbed more than 60 times was described by Judge Parker as an act of "savagery".