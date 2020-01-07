'You did just beautifully!' - hugs and smiles as IEB pupils in Cape Town collect results

"You did just beautifully," said Elkanah House deputy principal Minky Antrobus as she handed an envelope to a nervous Kamva Mdedetyana which contained her Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric results.



Mdedetyana opted to collect her results instead of going online and left to open the envelope privately with her mother.

"She's got nothing to worry about," said Angus Mortimer, the incoming principal of the high school in Sunningdale.

"Everybody passed," he said, adding Mdedetyana had joined the school late in her high school career, but had worked hard at transitioning to a new school, new area, and new friends.

Pupil Lesego Ikediashi said: "I'm really relieved. It is really exulting that God can do a lot of things.

"It all takes hard work and I'm really pumped at what the year has to offer me."

Ikediashi thanked his mentors and teachers for what they did for him and peeled off to hug classmates who had also decided to get their results at the school.

Head boy Noah Raubenheimer said he had "no clue" how he got six As but it was a "happy surprise" and lined up with his plan to study actuarial science.

One parent was overheard saying on the way out: "It is not what we were hoping for," as his son walked with him.

Pupils and guardians were all given a booklet explaining how rewrites and remarks work, if they choose to go that route.

It was also a big day for school principals.

At Reddam House Atlantic Sea Board, principal Liséttè Noonan spoke highly of the matric class of 2019 with 34 students obtaining a 100% Bachelor's degree pass rate, 11 rankings in the top 1% and 37 in the top 5% of all IEB candidates per subject nationally.

Zahraa Ayob got eight distinctions; Sian O'Shea, Cameron Steele and Annabella Stern received seven; and Luke Burke six.

Noonan said the school's recipe for success was to let the pupils be who they needed to be.

"You can be gay; you can be a nerd. You can be whoever you are," she said to a backdrop of art works by the pupils on her office wall.

Across town in Oranjezicht at St Cyprian's School, retiring principal Sue Redelinghuys got misty eyed when she spoke about the results of her last year in the hot seat: "It is just such a celebration."

The school also achieved a 100% pass rate with Noor Hassan, Shirley Knight and Marcelle Rademeyer getting eight distinctions.

However, Redelinghuys stressed that although the "paper results" made them proud of the class of 2019, they were even more proud of how well the pupils had done in their "hidden syllabus".

"They are the critical thinkers, they are the creative problem solvers, they are wonderful, confident, competent young women," she said.

"The 21st century title is such a cliché now, but the rate of change is so rapid that we can't be doing what we've always done in education."

Head of academics at the school Bridget James said she was delighted with the results, adding she was in awe of the resilience and strength of the pupils, given the pressured times they lived in.