 

'You keep lying about my name' - Zuma tweets in response to Sunday Times report

2019-01-07 17:46

Canny Maphanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa with former president Jacob Zuma at the ANC elective conference. (File: AP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa with former president Jacob Zuma at the ANC elective conference. (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma has accused Tiso Blackstar publication Sunday Times of "lying" about him, despite ANC confirmation that he is set to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.

"You keep lying about my name @SundayTimesZA whose agenda are you serving? Are you unable to sell your newspaper without mentioning the Zuma name? I am still awaiting the title deed," he tweeted on Monday.

The tweet in the early hours of Monday was in response to a Sunday Times report which indicated that Ramaphosa was going to confront Zuma ahead of the governing party's elections manifesto launch in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal this week.

The Sunday publication reported that Ramaphosa requested a meeting with Zuma over public comments that "fly in the face of ANC policy". It also stated that ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa confirmed the meeting.

The publication further reported that the request came amid fears that Zuma supporters in the province, where he enjoys a great amount of support, would try to embarrass Ramaphosa at the manifesto launch.

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko told News24 that he had no comment because Kodwa had already confirmed the meeting.

"We have no comment. The same article quoted Zizi Kodwa, head of the presidency in the ANC, confirming the meeting," Siqoko said.

During a walkabout with ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala, Ramaphosa confirmed to broadcaster eNCA on Monday afternoon that a meeting would take place.

"Both of us are very relaxed, we are comrades and we belong to the African National Congress. It's a normal get together, we've worked together with [former] president Zuma for many many years.

"I am satisfied that the ANC is united. You will see on Saturday," Ramaphosa said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sunday times  |  anc  |  jacob zuma  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  durban
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged child abductor stays behind bars as police continue probe

2019-01-07 17:07

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Rats make a meal of Food Lover's produce in 2 separate stores
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rooiels 17:02 PM
Road name: R44

Cape Town 16:38 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 5 January Lottery draw 2019-01-05 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 