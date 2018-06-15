Young boy shot dead, police officer injured in Gugulethu

What To Read Next

An off-duty police officer stationed at Nyanga SAPS and a 10-year-old boy were shot in Gugulethu, Cape Town on Friday.

The 45-year-old police captain was travelling with the boy and two other people when three suspects shot at them.

Nyanga councillor Khaya Yozi said that the boy was shot dead and is believed to be the captain's son. The police officer was wounded in the arms and chest.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that the officer was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

"Another child and a woman, who were in the same vehicle escaped unharmed," Rwexana said.

No arrests have been made.

The motive of the attack is unclear.