'Young boys cannot write about our history' - Ace Magushule criticises the media

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule have arrived in Lamontville where they will be handing over a house to a struggle veteran. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says the media is ignorant of the struggles that the ruling party and its members have endured.

Taking a jab at the book Gangster State by author Pieter-Louis Myburgh, which details allegations of dodgy dealings during Magashule's time as leader of the Free State, Magashule said on Friday that ANC supporters should shrug off media criticism.

"We must never be demotivated by the media attacks. We know who we are. They cannot write biographies and all that. Young boys cannot write about our history. We must not worry too much. We must stay focused."

He was speaking during the handover of a house to 70-year-old struggle veteran Amos Ndalwane in Lamontville, Durban on Friday.

The secretary general also refused to speak to the media about spying claims he made.

During the ANC's Freedom Day celebrations in the Free State last week, Magashule claimed phones belonging to him and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, had been bugged and accused the state of being involved.

"I know the media wants me to talk about phone bugs and all that. I have reported that to the Inspector-General [of Intelligence] and it ends there. We must focus on elections. The opposition does not know what to do or focus on."

Zuma still has work to do

Magashule went on to say that former ANC president Jacob Zuma, who attended the event, had a right to campaign for the party without permission.

"It is wonderful to see you campaigning. The media says things about you but maybe they forgot you have been in Gauteng, the Free State and many other places."

He said the ANC's top six had agreed that any former president, including Thabo Mbeki, had the right to campaign.

"They are members of the ANC. They joined the organisation long before us. They fought for freedom and were there during the years of struggle. And they have rights like any member has rights. They do not need anyone's permission to campaign for the ANC. It is your duty, task and responsibility to campaign for the ANC."

Magashule pointed out that Zuma was an important part of the ANC.

"He has always been here and the country still needs him. Your contribution is not just KZN. You are not a federalist. You belong to a unitary structure called the ANC."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter