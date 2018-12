Two foetuses were discovered lying between refuse bags in Durban North. (Supplied)

A 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal mother has been arrested following the discovery of two foetuses, "who appeared to be twins", in Durban North on Monday morning.

The foetuses were found dumped among refuse bags in Lynne Avenue in Glen Ashley at about 07:00.

"A case of concealment of birth is being investigated by Durban North SAPS. It is alleged that this morning at 07:00, two foetuses were found dumped in a rubbish bin. The mother, 20, was arrested and will appear in court soon," said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said their armed response officer had made the grisly discovery.

Mathios said the officer was on a routine patrol when some vagrants who were digging in the trash flagged his vehicle down.

"The officer stopped to investigate and discovered the two foetuses, who appeared to be twins, lying between black bags of trash on the grass verge of a property. It is believed the bodies may have been dumped at the site just a few hours earlier," said Mathios.

"Our officer immediately cordoned off the area and called the Durban North SAPS, who responded to the scene to investigate further to establish who the mother may be and who may have dumped the babies."