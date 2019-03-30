 

Young farmer electrocuted: 'In that instant he knew we weren’t going to save him'

2019-03-30 14:00

Magazine Features

Jandré Bosman. (PHOTO: Supplied)

Jandré Bosman. (PHOTO: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A close-knit Mpumalanga farming family is coming to terms with the loss of their beloved son and brother who’s been electrocuted on the farm where he lived and worked.

The memorial service of Jandré Bosman (32), from Kriel in Mpumalanga, was held on Saturday on the farm Nooitgedacht. He died in a freak accident on 21 March

“You can’t make sense of something like this. At this point it feels unreal,”Jandré’s eldest brother, Jaco (34), told YOU this week.

Jaco says Jannas, as the family called Jandré, wasn’t someone who’d let others tell him what to do.

“Jannas did as he please. He could be a handful at times, but he’d crept deep into the hearts of many people.”

Jandré, a former pupil at HTS Middelburg, was a passionate veggie farmer and golfing enthusiast and had a wicked sense of humour, he said.

The accident happened while Jandré was checking a faulty water tank.

“Jandré was standing on a ladder at the water tank,” Jaco says. “He was lifting a ladder out of the adjacent water tank. He lifted it too high and it touched the overhead power cable.”

Their youngest brother, André (21), was with paramedics when they tried to revive Jandré, who died at the scene.

Jandré and André, who returned from a working stint in America last year, had started a veggie farm, growing mainly tomatoes.

Gavin Cooper, a seasoned paramedic who attended the accident scene, posted a picture on his Facebook page of the two water tanks and warned people of the dangers of high-voltage power lines.

He also wrote about the moments when he realised they’d lost Jandré and how André had fought  for his brother’s life.

“The resistance I felt in powerful young hands, gripping the BVM [ventilation mask] trying to ventilate his brother while we perform CPR. I gently took hold of his brother’s hands as they started to tremble, moving him away from the airway.

“I stared deeply into his tear-streaked eyes. Silent. In that instant he knew we weren’t going to save him.”

Jaco says their parents, André and Elna, who also live on the farm, are heartbroken.

Jaco is also survived by his sisters, Tarien (23) and Tania (19). Tarien, who works in New Zealand, will return to SA for the memorial service.

Read more on:    mpumalanga  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: The George & Annie Starck Homes Choir's prayer for SA

2019-03-27 06:02

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
POLITICS PODCAST: Ramaphosa, his son and battles for the soul of the ANC
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:40 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Kalk Bay 12:11 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
21 jackpot winners in 20 Daily Lotto draws! 2019-03-29 21:43 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 