A teenager who was kidnapped during a farm robbery on Monday morning in Doringkloof near Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape has been found and is receiving trauma counselling.

Earlier on Monday the young girl, whose age was not disclosed by police, was kidnapped after an unknown number of suspects gained entry onto the farm, police said in a statement.

The suspects also stole several items from the house before fleeing in two of the vehicles on the farm.

"The young lady, who was found unharmed in one of the vehicles, is currently receiving trauma counselling," said police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni.

"The second vehicle and several items have since been recovered."

Tonjeni said that specialist investigators were still on the scene by Monday afternoon, collecting evidence.

No arrests have been made.

The police are appealing to members of the community who might have information about the suspects to come forward, said Tonjeni.