 

Young KZN woman repeatedly raped then murdered, allegedly by cousin

2020-02-25 15:51

Kaveel Singh

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman was repeatedly raped and then murdered over the weekend, allegedly by her cousin and a neighbour.

Nomvula "Juba" Buthelezi was allegedly attacked by the men at her homestead in Mashesheleng in Nquthu, MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza said on Tuesday.

"We are extremely disturbed and disheartened by the rape and murder of a young woman. It's alleged that the attack occurred on Saturday night when she had just arrived back home from the nearby shop.

"The perpetrators allegedly gagged Nomvula before dragging her to another house within the homestead where she was repeatedly raped [before being] strangled to death."

The MEC said she was "shocked" to learn that one of the alleged perpetrators was the victim's cousin.

"The mother of this young lady had assumed that she was with her aunt when she did not see her on Saturday night."

READ | KZN man, who raped daughter for 11 years, gets life sentence

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that Nquthu police were investigating a case of murder.

"[She] was found half naked inside the house. The post-mortem will determine the cause of death."

Khoza said Buthelezi's body was discovered by family members in one of the houses in the homestead.

"It was covered in a blanket allegedly to give the impression that the person underneath it was asleep. The alleged perpetrator, the cousin, was arrested by police on Sunday while the neighbour was arrested on Monday.

ALSO READ | Six-year prison sentence handed to cop whose fingers were bitten off during attempted rape

She added that the two men knew Buthelezi well.

"Considering that one of them is her cousin who lived in the same homestead as her, there is very good reason to believe that she trusted him. These are the men who were supposed to protect her but they are the ones who violated her.

Khoza added: "Such incidents demonstrate that we are indeed a sick society. In calling for justice for Nomvula, we want to see these vicious predators rot in prison."

She said a team of social workers were dispatched to the Buthelezi family to "provide psycho-social support following the horrible incident".

Read more on:    durban  |  woman abuse  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

One of the accused in Vanderbijlpark child kidnapping case intends reappllying for bail

2020-02-25 14:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Snake handler climbs into boiling hot ceiling to rescue black mamba
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:17 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Stellenbosch 17:07 PM
Road name: R44 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto jackpot split two-ways 2020-02-24 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 