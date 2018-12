The scene in Marshalltown where a man's body was found on a roof. (Supplied)

A young man was found dead on the roof of a building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 08:00, paramedics from ER24 and the Johannesburg Fire Department arrived on the scene and the apartment building.

"Upon assessment, they found that a man was lying on a roof near the ground floor of the building. The fire department had to assist to gain access to the man. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said on Saturday.

"A bystander explained that people near the top floor of the building saw the man lying on the roof below and called security to investigate.

"It appears that the man fell from one of the floors of the building. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known," Vermaak said.