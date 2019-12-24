Your Christmas weather: Rain, sunshine and wind on the cards for SA

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo of the Western Cape and western parts of the Free State and North West, as well as the extreme north-western parts of the Eastern Cape, the South African Weather Service warns.



Strong winds are expected in places over the western and central interior of the Eastern Cape, southern parts of the Northern Cape and north-eastern parts of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province:

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng but hot in the north with afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but extremely hot over the Lowveld with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Highveld.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and very hot, but extremely hot over parts of the Lowveld.

Partly cloudy and hot conditions can be expected in the North West with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

It will be hot in the extreme north-west of the Free State, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

There will be morning fog along the coast of the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in the north.

It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate southerly to south-westerly by the afternoon.

In the Western Cape it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with morning light rain showers over the mountains with drizzle in places but over the extreme south-western parts by the afternoon spreading along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly but light along the south coast at first becoming moderate to strong south-westerly to westerly in the afternoon.

In the western part of the Eastern Cape, it will be hot and windy in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the coast where it will become cloudy with light rain in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy and warm south of the escarpment in the eastern part of the Eastern Cape, otherwise partly and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places in the north.

It will become cloudy from the west in the afternoon where scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, otherwise isolated.

The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate north-easterly in the north otherwise south-westerly, becoming easterly to north-easterly in the afternoon.

