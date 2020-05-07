 

Your Friday weather: Another fine, pleasant day across the country

2020-05-07 17:58
(iStock)

It will be a fine, sunny day across the country on Friday, the South African Weather Service says

The weather in your region:

In Gauteng, there will be fog in the south-east, otherwise fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches over the escarpment and Highveld areas, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

It will be cloudy in the east with morning fog in Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The North West will be fine and cool to warm.

The Free State will have morning fog in the east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm, but hot over the north-western interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

It will be cloudy in the morning and evening along the south and south-west coast, where it will be cool in places in the Western Cape, otherwise fine and warm but hot over the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong over the south-west.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with fog patches south of escarpment by evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly, becoming light and variable from late afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy with fog patches south of escarpment by evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming light and variable by evening.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and warm but cool in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

