Your Friday weather: Severe storms for the Northern Cape

It will be yet another wet day for the country on Friday, the South African Weather Service says.

Watches:

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern part of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches along escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west. It will be warm on the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West will see cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme east.

It will be cloudy and cool in the Free State with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

The Northern Cape will be warm to hot in the extreme north-west and along the coastal areas, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west. Scattered thundershowers are expected in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate, southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy over the extreme south-western parts at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in places over the western and eastern interiors. It will become partly cloudy over the north-eastern parts in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly, but strong south of Cape Point at first.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have morning fog patches in places in the south, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly, but fresh north-easterly in the east.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will have morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise fine and warm but cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the north, spreading southwards.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

It will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east of KwaZulu-Natal, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay