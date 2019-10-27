Your Monday weather | Heatwave persists over Gauteng and surrounds, while Cape Town gets a flood warning

While a heatwave continues over parts of Gauteng, North West, Free State and Limpopo, localised flooding is expected over parts of the Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the North West and Free State, the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, northern and central interior of the Eastern Cape, Central Karoo of the Western Cape, as well as western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.



Localised flooding is expected over susceptible informal settlements of the Cape Metropole and Overberg District, with possible heavy falls over the mountains.



Galeforce west to south-westerly winds (60-70km/h, gusting 70-80km/h) are expected along the coastal regions between Gordons Bay and Port Alfred by the afternoon.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and the south-eastern parts of Limpopo on Monday.



High seas, with wave heights in excess of 6m, are expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Port Alfred from Monday evening into Tuesday.

Special weather advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the eastern parts of North West and Free State, Limpopo and Gauteng, persisting until Monday.



Extremely hot temperatures are expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the Limpopo Valley, Limpopo Lowveld and the Western Bushveld on Monday.



Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in Limpopo and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.



Strong north-westerly winds (55 to 60km/h) are expected over the Central Karoo District and the Breede Valley of the Western Cape and Karoo Hoogland municipality of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region

It will be fine in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy and hot in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy in the east at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot, but very hot to extremely hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon, with isolated to scattered thundershowers in the east.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and very hot, but extremely hot in the Lowveld, Limpopo Valley and Western Bushveld. Isolated thundershowers are expected from the afternoon, with scattered in the south-eastern parts.

Expect it to be fine, windy and warm to hot in the North West, while it will be fine, windy and cool to warm in the Free State.

It will be warm in the north-east and extreme north of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine, windy and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the central parts by late morning with isolated showers in the extreme west, clearing in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated to scattered showers, but widespread in places over the south-west. Windy conditions can be expected along the south-west and south coast, as well as over the Karoo. The wind along the coast will be strong westerly to south-westerly, reaching gale force along the south-west and south coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but cloudy with scattered showers and rain along the coast, but isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior east of Cape St Francis, spreading to the interior by mid-morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming strong east of Tstistikamma by late morning, spreading west to Plettenberg Bay in the afternoon, reaching gale west of Cape St Francis at times in the late afternoon. It will be cloudy and cool over the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, with isolated showers and rain, but partly cloudy over the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming strong in the afternoon, reaching gale force in places south of Kei Mouth in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine in the west at first. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, but warm to hot in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the extreme west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.





- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

