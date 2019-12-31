 

Your New Year's weather | Warm conditions set for Wednesday

2019-12-31 19:17
(iStock)

Fine and warm to hot weather will usher in the New Year in most provinces across South Africa, according to the SA Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Khai-Ma and Hantam local municipalities in the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

For Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in places on the Lowveld.

Limpopo can expect cloud coverage in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west but scattered over the extreme south-western Bushveld.

A partly cloudy and warm to hot day is expected in the North West, with afternoon thundershowers.

The Free State can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with afternoon thundershowers.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise fine warm to hot but very hot in places becoming partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy at times and cool along the south coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly but moderate to fresh along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm to hot over the interior but cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior with a chance of light rain along the coast between Cape St Francis and East London.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly reaching strong in places.

For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with rain and showers along the coast and adjacent interior spreading to the north-eastern interior in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh easterly.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in the south. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly to easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

