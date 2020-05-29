Your Saturday weather: An upturn in temperature after a gloomy week

Fine and cool conditions can be expected for most of the country on Saturday after days of cold weather, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province:

There will be morning frost in the south of Gauteng, otherwise it will be fine and cool.The expected UVB sunburn index is high.Mpumalanga will be fine and cool, but warm in places over the Lowveld.

It will be fine and cool to warm in Limpopo.

Fine and cool but warm conditions can be expected in the north of the North West.

The Free State will also be fine and cool.

It will be fine and cool but warm in the west of the Northern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy in the morning, with fog over the interior and west coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm conditions can be expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly, but light and variable along the south coast in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.It will be cloudy with fog over the interior of the western parts of the Eastern Cape in the morning.

There will be evening mist for the south east interior, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming light north-easterly in the evening, but light south-easterly west of Cape St Francis.

On the eastern part, it will be partly cloudy with fog south of the escarpment in the morning, as well as in the evening, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming light north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly to easterly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

