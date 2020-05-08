 

Your Saturday weather: Another fine day across the country

2020-05-08 18:44
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It will be another fine day across the country on Saturday, the South African Weather Service says.

The weather in your region:

It will be fine and cool in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool but partly cloudy in the east. It will be warm on the Lowveld.

It will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the east and north of Limpopo.

The North West will be fine and warm.

The Free State will be fine and cool to warm.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine cool to and warm but hot over the western interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

It will be fine and warm in the Western Cape, but partly cloudy and cool to warm along the coastal areas, while morning fog patches are expected along the south-west and south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light easterly along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, with morning fog in places south of Darlington Dam.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the north-east where isolated showers and rain can be expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly, but south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

 

 

weather

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lockdown Level 4: Department of Defence recalls support staff

22 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: The Zumas stage virtual comeback, another Twitter meltdown for Mboweni
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:51 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Khayelitsha 17:50 PM
Road name: Spine Road Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-07 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Audit Manager

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R420 000.00 - R480 000.00 Per Year

Solar Foreman

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R300 000.00 - R550 000.00 Per Year

Financial Services Audit Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R700 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 