Your Saturday weather: Another fine day across the country

It will be another fine day across the country on Saturday,
the South
African Weather Service says.
The
weather in your region:
It will be fine and cool
in Gauteng.
The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
Mpumalanga will
have morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool but
partly cloudy in the east. It will be warm on the Lowveld.
It will be fine and cool to
warm but partly cloudy in the east and north of Limpopo.
The North West will
be fine and warm.
The Free State will
be fine and cool to warm.
The Northern Cape will
have morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine cool to and warm but hot over
the western interior.
The wind along the coast will
be moderate to fresh south-easterly.
It will be fine and warm in
the Western Cape,
but partly cloudy and cool to warm along the coastal areas, while morning fog
patches are expected along the south-west and south coast.
The wind along the coast will
be light easterly along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh
southerly to south-easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index
is high.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be fine and warm, with morning fog in places south of Darlington Dam.
The wind along the coast will
be light to moderate north-easterly.
The eastern half of the Eastern
Cape will be fine and cool.
The wind along the coast will
be light to moderate north-easterly.
There will be morning fog over
the interior of KwaZulu-Natal,
otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the north-east where
isolated showers and rain can be expected.
The wind along the coast will
be moderate easterly to north-easterly, but south-westerly along the south
coast.
The expected UVB sunburn index
is moderate.
- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay
