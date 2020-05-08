Your Saturday weather: Another fine day across the country

It will be another fine day across the country on Saturday, the South African Weather Service says.



The weather in your region:

It will be fine and cool in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool but partly cloudy in the east. It will be warm on the Lowveld.

It will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the east and north of Limpopo.

The North West will be fine and warm.

The Free State will be fine and cool to warm.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine cool to and warm but hot over the western interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

It will be fine and warm in the Western Cape, but partly cloudy and cool to warm along the coastal areas, while morning fog patches are expected along the south-west and south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light easterly along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, with morning fog in places south of Darlington Dam.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the north-east where isolated showers and rain can be expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly, but south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

